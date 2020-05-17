Gundersen offers drive-up lab services

Gundersen Health System is now offering drive-up laboratory services in La Crosse as a convenience for patients and to help system efforts for safety and social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Patients and families are searching for more convenient ways to obtain care, such as video visits and more accessible lab services,” says Marilu Bintz, MD, chief population health officer, Gundersen Health System. “Drive-up lab services are one of many new offerings we’ve launched or are developing that respond to our patients’ requests for a better experience of care.”

Beginning Monday, May 18, patients ages 9 and older will have the option to use a convenient, private Gundersen La Crosse Campus location to have their labs drawn without leaving their vehicle.

· The La Crosse Campus location is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Common lab services available at the drive-up include:

o Routine blood draws

o Specimen drop-off

o Limited home testing supply pick-up

· Patients are encouraged to have someone else drive them to their appointment.

· Patients who drive themselves will be required to wait 10 minutes after their appointment before leaving the drive-up lab services location.

· Patients are asked to leave pets at home.

Lab draws can be scheduled by either calling (608) 775-0950 or through a referral by a patient’s primary care provider.