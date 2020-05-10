Gundersen providing limited in-person care

Gundersen Health System is proving limited in-person care, with a focus on low-risk, high-priority patients while continuing its response to COVID-19 and care for those impacted by the virus.

The safe, careful approach to resuming in-person visits and expanding virtual care options are part of a long-term strategy to restore Gundersen operations and respond to our patients’ care needs.

The pandemic has shown our world the importance of virtual options – and that includes healthcare. For the care that can be provided at home, Gundersen brings providers to patients by video. Our patients’ response to the virtual care options has been remarkable, with more than 650 virtual care stations for our staff up and running to provide convenient video visits across the system.

“We remain committed to our plan to carefully and safely resume services beginning with low risk, high priority cases. We will test our designs for the safety of our patients and staff and expand as we believe best serves our patients and the community,” said Gundersen Chief Executive Officer Scott Rathgaber, MD.

Gundersen has [gundersenhealth.org/care/safety-measures/]taken every precaution to keep patients and staff safe at locations across the system. For patients: please don’t let concerns about COVID-19 prevent you from getting the care you need, especially urgent or emergency care. We are prepared to care for you safely and ensure your health and well-being at the Gundersen location nearest you.

Thank you for your assistance in keeping our communities healthy and safe. Continue to wash your hands and observe social distancing. We will get through this together. Gundersen and the local healthcare community are here to care for you, safely and close to home.