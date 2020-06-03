Gundersen says accuracy of COVID-19 antibody testing unknown

As COVID-19 cases continue to increase throughout the country, so does the interest in antibody testing.

Gundersen Health System says antibody testing is a post-infectious marker.

Many people want to see if they were infected and asymptomatic.

Currently, the health system does not recommend antibody testing except with plasma donation because accuracy of the test isn't known yet.

Health professionals say those who do test positive for antibodies still need to be cautious because it's unknown if someone can contract COVID-19 more than once.

"I would say just hit the pause button, probably don't rush right in and get a test," said Dr. Sean Agger, director of Gundersen core laboratory. "Save yourself some time, some money, and frankly some confusion when you get the test back and then try to figure out what you're going to do with the result."

Dr. Agger says there are hundreds of antibody tests on the market, which are marked-up and of different qualities.

He instead recommends people continue to practice good hygiene, social distancing, and wear a face mask.