Gunderson Health System temporarily reduces staff

Gundersen Health System says they are temporarily reducing staffing levels across its system through furloughs and reduction in hours for some staff. They say the decision will allow them to address the financial stress created by COVID-19.

The hospital says number of staff members are not known yet.

“Furloughs and reduced hours are clearly difficult actions. But these are temporary actions,” Gundersen chief executive officer Scott Rathgaber, MD said. “We plan to bring staff back to fully serve the needs of our patients and communities when our procedures and appointments can safely return to normal operations.”

