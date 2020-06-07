Gunnar and McKenna Hurlburt athlete talk

The brother and sister duo of Gunnar Hurlburt and McKenna Hurlburt are separated by just one grade as McKenna heads into her senior year and Gunnar into his junior at Durand High School. The two siblings seem like the tallest and biggest athletes on the court every night which has helped them find success on the hardwood.

“We kind of grew up with it because we were really tall as children so we would go out and people would be like, oh you have to play basketball when you’re older you’re going to be a great basketball player,” said McKenna.

Gunnar led the way for the boys this year scoring 14.2 points per game and helping the panthers win a conference championship while sister McKenna led the entire conference in scoring with 15.2 points per game and a 3rd place finish in the conference. The two are not only each other’s biggest fans but also their biggest motivators.

“I go to Gunnar’s games and sit in the student section and I’m like, oh my gosh that’s my brother he’s really good, he’s scoring all these points, he’s doing so good and it is just really cool to be like yep that’s my sibling,” McKenna said.

“Basically you get more of a drive because you’re like, I can’t let my sister out score me tonight and stuff like that, and you want to look better but yet you’re proud of them and happy for them but you don’t want to look bad in a way,” said Gunnar.

Now the siblings look forward to their upcoming seasons. Both have been able to train in their at home gym and on their outdoor basketball hoop during the COVID-19 pandemic and have high hopes this season and think they can both win conference championships.

Gunnar said, “We didn’t really lose a ton of players, we still have a lot of our starters and I just feel like we have a really good chance of going far this year.”

“So we are returning all five starters and everyone last year was really young, I was the only one who has been on varsity since I was a freshman so everybody has a varsity year under their belt.”

Both Gunnar and McKenna have received interest to continue their career at the collegiate level and plan on making that a reality.

