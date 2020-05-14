Gyms consider options for reopening

With a new Safer at Home order in place, gyms are considering reopening.

Burn Bootcamp in Eau Claire is weighing all of their options for reopening and trying to understand rules and regulations before coming to a decision. If they were to reopen, they would keep the gym at a limited capacity and practice strict disinfecting protocol to keep the gym safe for members and staff. They've been holding online workouts successfully since the safer at home order began.

“So right now our priority is keeping both our staff and our members safe. So that comes first in everything that we choose to do, what with our plans with reopening and bringing staff back in, how do we keep them safe?” says Mallory Daniels, Lead Trainer.

Burn Bootcamp will continue their online classes for members while they consider what to do next.

