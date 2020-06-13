Gyms cutting ties with CrossFit brand after tweets from founder

Gyms around the world are cutting ties with the CrossFit brand after its founder made comments they found insensitive following the death of George Floyd.

Since its inception in 2000, CrossFit has grown into a global brand with more than 15,000 affiliate gyms world-wide. But comments made by founder and former CEO Greg Glassman has many gyms cutting ties with the company. One of those gyms in FitElite in Eau Claire.

“We became aware of an email response and some tweets that came out from CrossFit headquarters and Dave [Hildebrandt] and I talked about it,” says FitElite co-owner Shane Beck. “We acted pretty quickly because it didn't really align with our core values.”

That tweet was in response to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which said 'racism is a public health issue.' Glassman sent two tweets, the first reading 'It's Floyd-19,' the second criticized the health group's quarantine model and accused them of trying to 'model a solution to racism.'

“The deaffiliation was kind of a culmination of a number of factors,” says the other FitElite co-owner, Dave Hildebrand. “That was kind of the straw that broke the camels back for us.”

“Was it this exact instance that did it? No,” Beck says. “I heard one affiliate say that it was 'death by 1,000 cuts.'”

FitElite was a CrossFit affiliate for almost 11 years. Now, Hildebrandt and Beck say while the CrossFit brand will not be on business, nothing really changes for them going forward.

"We can't use the word 'CrossFit,' which we haven't used a lot anyway,” Beck says. “We've always been known as FitElite and we have our FitElite way.”

Members like Reign Victorian say the deaffiliation doesn't change the reason they started going to FitElite in the beginning. Victorian says he as been coming to FitElite for about two and a half years.

“My overall experience now is I show up, get a good workout, workout with friends and that's what it means to me,” he says.

Hildebrandt says he hopes that the CrossFit brand doesn't not go away, but hopes it can evolve under new leadership.

“I think it will ultimately come down to what Dave Castro, the new CEO of CrossFit and what his team does to kind of come back from some of those words that cut,” he says

Momentum fitness in Eau Claire has also deaffiliated from CrossFit HQ, but CrossFit River Prairie and CrossFit Chippewa Falls have said they are not deaffiliating. Worldwide, more than 1,300 gyms have said they are cutting their ties with CrossFit.