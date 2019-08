Numerous Law Enforcement agencies are on the scene of a shooting at the Indianhead Motel in Chippewa Falls. According to Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk, the incident is an officer involved shooting.

The Chippewa County SWAT team is also on scene and the area has been blocked off.

Officials say there is no danger to the public, and the situation is under control.

We have a reporter on scene.