HAPPENING NOW: La Crosse Police investigate ‘potential shooting’

(Image from MGN - Copyright: Pixabay)
Updated: Wed 3:24 PM, Sep 04, 2019

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) – La Crosse Police Department tweeted out Wednesday that they are investigating a potential shooting in the 400 block of 19th Street South.

Police officials are asking people to use alternate routes as roads will be blocked off and causing delays.

 