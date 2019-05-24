HAPPENING TODAY: Man accused of fatal hit-and-run Girl Scout crash to appear in court

The man accused of a fatal hit-and-run that killed three Girl Scouts and a mother in Lake Hallie is slated to appear in court.

Colten Treu is scheduled to appear in Chippewa County Court at 1:30 p.m. for an arraignment hearing.

Earlier this month, his legal counsel argued he could not get a fair trial in Chippewa County. The district attorney's office responded by saying if an impartial jury cannot be found, a jury from outside the county would be selected, but requested the trial still be held in Chippewa County.

Treu faces 11 total charges, among them, homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

