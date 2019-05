Jake Patterson, the man convicted of kidnapping Jayme Closs and killing her parents, is set to be sentenced in Barron County at 1:30 p.m.

Patterson has pleaded guilty to kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing James and Denise Closs.

He’s facing two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, and one count of kidnapping.

The maximum sentence for a homicide conviction is life in prison.

Patterson’s sentencing will be aired online here and on TV on channel 13.1