HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital announces COVID test with 2 hour results

One concern during the COVID-19 outbreak is testing and getting results quickly.

HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire announced a new testing procedure, which gives doctors results in roughly two hours, rather than two days.

The inpatient testing is being limited to patients admitted to Sacred Heart Hospital with COVID-19 symptoms.

It's done in a lab on-site, which avoids having the test sent to a lab in Madison.

An official with Sacred Heart Hospital says the new tests allow the hospital to take better care of patients in a more timely manner.

"The biggest turn, and it is getting better, is as we can do more widespread testing, we'll have a better idea of who in the population may have the disease and not have symptoms, which would allow us to better isolate them, which would prevent spread. so i'm really looking forward to when we can start testing asymptomatic people. not quite there, but hopefully soon."

Doctor Ken Johnson says the test is very specific to coronavirus, as it looks for different fragments of the virus.

He also says some of their outpatient COVID-19 tests are still being sent to a Madison lab.

