HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital holds Love Lights ceremony

HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire held its 34th Love Lights Christmas Tree ceremony Sunday.

Each color represented a light of remembrance or recognition of a loved one: white for a deceased adult, blue for a deceased child, red and green for a living relative or friend and gold light for military.

Every night during the holiday season, the lights will glow in their honor. HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Volunteer Partners President Steve Werner said the event is special in more ways than one

“First of all, it gives people the chance to either remember a deceased loved one or honor a living friend or relative,” Werner said. All the money raised goes to our hospital's Healing Place: A center for lives journeys

The Healing Place is a free grief support center for area residents. Around 2,100 lights were strung in the trees in front of Sacred Heart. Werner says they raised around $24,000 for The Healing Place. Over the 34 years, the hospital has donated approximately $500,000.

