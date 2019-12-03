HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital hosts free stroke screening

HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital is hosting a free stroke screen Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The screening includes results of glucose, HDL, total cholesterol, blood pressure and more.

"Despite the fact that heart disease is highly preventable, it remains the leading cause of death in the U.S.," says Jennifer Vaughan, cardiac educator at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital. "Prevention begins with knowledge of your individual risk factors. This screening will provide you with the information you need to make the necessary lifestyle modifications to reduce your risk for heart disease and stroke."

