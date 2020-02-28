Local hospital preps for possible coronavirus outbreak

According to the World Health Organization, more than 80,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19, the strain of coronavirus that is making headlines across the globe.

Cases of COVID- 19 started popping up in Wuhan City, China late last year. Now, the disease has spread to at least 50 countries worldwide according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including 15 confirmed cases in the United States. HSHS Scared Heart in Eau Claire says it has been planning since the initial threat was detected. A team of professionals have developed protocol, which includes testing patients when they enter the hospitals and giving coughing patients a mask, among other precautions.

Of the more than 80,000 cases of COVID-19 about 3,000 people have died. However, health experts say it is not the actual virus that is the cause of death. Rather, it causes either Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) or secondary pneumonia. HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital has a negative pressure room, which reduces the risk of contaminating other patients within that hospital. While the hospital is prepared for cases of coronavirus, health experts say it is not the most pressing concern.

“We currently test for multiple strands of coronavirus in the U.S., none of which have this level of virulence and it has been spreading country to country now, likely to become a pandemic,” said Dr. Jacko Zifferblat of the HSHS Sacred Heart Emergency Medicine Department. “It is a moving target, it is a virus strain similar to influenza, and we just know a lot about influenza.”

Marcia Danzinger is a nurse with HSHS in infection prevention. She says another illness is more prevalent in the Chippewa Valley.

“I think it is important to note that, right now, influenza is more of a concern here in our community than coronavirus is,” she says. “We see hospitalizations for people every day, so we need to stay abreast of the fact that, those patients are really our priority and what we are focusing on and the real threat at this time.”

Dr. Zifferblat says within the next few months, the spread of coronavirus will be rapid. However, he does say that like the common cold, most cases will go away on its own. To help reduce the spread, wash your hands frequently and limit exposure to those who are sick.

For more information about COVID-19 and coronavirus, click here.