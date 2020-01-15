HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital president and CEO named to statewide leadership role

Presented with an opportunity to further our mission, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital president and CEO Andrew Bagnall has accepted a statewide HSHS leadership position. The promotion is effective January 26, 2020.

In his new role as president and CEO of HSHS Wisconsin, Bagnall will oversee operations at our six hospitals in Wisconsin – Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls, plus hospitals in Oconto Falls, Sheboygan and two in Green Bay.

He will also continue working closely with leaders in physician groups that our HSHS hospitals work with including OakLeaf Clinics and Prevea Health.

“It has been a pleasure to live and work in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls,” said Bagnall. “Our Western Wisconsin hospitals are outstanding places to give care and receive care. These colleagues are some of the most caring staff I’ve met in my career. We are proud to care for so many generations of patients and families in the Chippewa Valley.”

Bagnall took on his role at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in 2018 after serving as president and CEO at HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in eastern Wisconsin. Prior to joining HSHS, he served as CEO of Select Specialty Hospital in Davenport, Iowa.

A nationwide search for a new president and CEO will begin immediately. In the meantime, Bagnall will continue overseeing HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.

