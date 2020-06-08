HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital warns of heat exhaustion and heat stroke in warm summer months

With temperatures warming up it's important to know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Registered nurse at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Michell Willcutt says there is an influx of patients during the warmer months with patients who have spent too much in the sun and are experiencing heat exhaustion or a heat stroke.

Willcutt says that no matter what, you should take action right away if you aren't feeling good.

"It's a good idea to take the initiative right away, right off the bat to stay hydrated, especially with water, stay in shade, keep the sunscreen on."

Some signs for heat stroke can include nausea, weakness, aches and a fever along with warm skin. While signs of heat exhaustion can include cool, skin and sweating.

