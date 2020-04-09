HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph's hospitals temporarily consolidate

HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph's hospitals will be temporarily consolidating different departments starting Friday, April 10.

Hospital officials say wound care, surgery, and women and infants maternity services at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital will move to HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital while this pandemic is in place. All other services at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital will remain unchanged, including the emergency department.

This temporarily consolidation is the patient's safety during the outbreak of COVID-19.