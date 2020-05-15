HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph's seek more cloth masks

HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals are calling on community members to keep sewing and donating cloth face coverings. The overwhelming generosity in the past two months is appreciated by our hospital colleagues, leaders, board members and patients. Before use the masks are professional cleaned.

Cloth masks are being given to non-patient care colleagues, and patients when they are moving throughout the hospital and upon discharge. Those working in direct patient care areas will continue wearing personal protective equipment (PPE).

Current inventory of cloth masks is good, however the requirement for masking will continue within our hospitals, as per the CDC guidelines, for the foreseeable future. This will result in a need for additional donations.

Cloth masks can be dropped off in collection containers at Festival Foods in Eau Claire and Family Fare grocery stores in Chippewa Falls.

· Festival Foods, 3007 Mall Dr., Eau Claire

· Festival Foods, 2717 Birch St., Eau Claire

· Festival Foods, 2615 E. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire

· Family Fare, 212 Bay St., Chippewa Falls

· Family Fare, 17158 County Hwy J, Chippewa Falls

