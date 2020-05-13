HSHS Sacred Heart welcomes three sets of twins in 24 hours

Hospitals have been busier than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was another reason, three times over. This had HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital on its toes.

Three sets of twins who were all born within about 24 hours of each other.

HSHS officials say this kind of regularity for twins being born has never happened before.

A nurse at Sacred Heart says all three sets of twins were delivered on-time and just ready to come into the world.

Drake and Rachel Kessler, parents of Emersyn & Everly Kessler say, "Other than being stuck in this room, we hadn't really noticed anything that's been different. With this whole COVID-19 situation, we can't see the nurse's smiling faces and their eyes.”

RN at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Katie Jelinek says, "I've been doing this for almost 14 years and it's pretty uncommon to have even two sets of twins in the hospital at the same time. So, three is pretty incredible. You know we can go months without having sets the twins so, it is really unique. It's a lot of babies."