HSHS Scared Heart Hospital prepares surge plan for COVID-19 cases

Wednesday, WEAU examined how ICU beds are in demand around the country to treat severe COVID-19 cases.

Some places are better equipped than others to take on a surge in patients.

Thursday, an official with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire says it has a surge plan in place, which would allow for patients to be moved to other units.

Sacred Heart says it's also prepared to dedicate one floor of the hospital for its positive COVID-19 cases, expecting between 100 and 150 patients.

HSHS Sacred Heart Director of Patient Care Servics, Loren Lortscher, says "We’re still making sure that we're preparing as best we can with the resources we have. We're working with the county and the other healthcare providers in the area to make sure that we'll be able to shift resources around and care for our patients in our community."

The director of patient care services says the plan is flexible and could change as the COVID-19 outbreak spreads in the Chippewa Valley.

