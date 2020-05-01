HSHS hospitals remind public that viruses don’t disappear outdoors

It’s an exciting time in western Wisconsin as the forecast predicts a warm and sunny weekend, but health officials are reminding communities that COVID-19 and other viruses do not take a break during nice weather.

State parks opened today and HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s Hospitals Chief Physician Executive Dr. Rich Cooley encourages park-goers to allow for social distancing even outdoors. “Fresh air is good for the soul, but make sure to enjoy the outdoors safely – either alone or with people from your household,” Dr. Cooley said. “Continue to stay more than 6 feet away from others for your safety and theirs.”

Dr. Cooley also says it’s a good idea to bring hand sanitizer with you during outings since soap and water may not be accessible everywhere.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, virus, like those that cause the common cold and flu, spread more during cold weather months, however there is no evidence to determine if that also applies to COVID-19. Regardless, the CDC recommends proactive outdoor safety measures during this uncertain time.

Because parks are expected to be busier this weekend, it’s also recommended by the CDC that you bring a cloth face covering in the event you are near others outside of your household.