Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area Restore opens again

The Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area Restore reopened Thursday after two months of having its doors closed.

For now, the Restore is reopening with limited hours of 11 am to 4 pm Thursday-Saturday to allow staff time to clean daily.

Additionally, the store is only allowing 25 customers in at a time and asking all visitors to practice social distancing and wear a mask.

The store is also accepting donations again during operating hours.

"When items are donated one of two things happen-- they get sanitized immediately or they go into a disinfection zone where they remain for three days before they are cleaned and put out on the floor," said Steve Baker, the Restore manager.

The store was met with 40 customers waiting outside when it opened the doors Thursday morning.

Habitat thanks customers for their patience during this time, especially with safety precautions slowing some things down.