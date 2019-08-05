Habitat for Humanity capital campaign receives generous donation

Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area’s $1.6M “All Hands In” Capital Campaign, to expand affordable housing options for low-to-middle income families in the Coulee Region, nears the finish line. A generous $150,000 matching gift challenge from an amazing anonymous donor will take them over the top.

Generous community support allowed the campaign to rapidly hit the million dollar mark within weeks of its official launch in October of last year. By the end of 2018, the campaign was close to $1.3 million. Since the beginning of the year, however, the campaign has slowed. “It’s not that the number of donations has dropped off,” says Executive Director, Kahya Fox. “We’ve just see a large number of smaller donations. The community members have really shown their support for our mission, giving whatever they can to help the campaign.” These smaller donations added an additional $50,000 to the campaign, taking the total to $1.35 million.

It looked like the campaign was lagging. “We were really concerned about which goals we would have to let go. Who would we be unable to serve,” says Fox. Then an anonymous donor stepped in with an amazing pledge that has jump started the campaign. The Match Challenge offered by the donor will match dollar-for-dollar anyone pledging or giving to the campaign by the end of October, the one-year anniversary of the campaign’s launch.

Before the challenge pledge we had a $250,000 gap in completing the campaign. With the $150,000 challenge, campaign committee co-chairs, Brad Sturm and Pastor Kent Johnson, are confident that Habitat for Humanity will find the pledges needed to make it to the finish line.

Habitat for Humanity and the “All Hands In” Committee invite the community to consider a gift of any amount to help reach the campaign goal. Contributions are tax deductible and will be used to help more qualified and hard working families find safe and affordable housing.

To learn more about the campaign and how you can make your gift, please go to Habitat’s website at www.habiatlacrosse.org or contact Kahya Fox, Executive Director, at 608-797-8086 or exdirector@habitatlacrosse.org.

