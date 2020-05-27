Hair salons open with new guidelines in place

If you are ready to start venturing out, the hair salon might be one of your first stops. It is time that many have been waiting for, hair salons are just starting to open back up in the Chippewa Valley.

But there are many precautions in place to keep all staff and clients healthy. Earlier this week the staff at Bravo Salon and Spa has been re-training on the new guidelines after consulting with local health department and the state board of cosmetology.

Bravo is opening up on Wednesday and is giving Hello Wisconsin a look inside with all the new guidelines:

We ask that if you have a fever, any symptoms of illness, or have been in contact with anyone who has, you do not enter the building & please reschedule your appointment.⠀

When you arrive, please remain in your car and we will let you know when your stylist is ready to greet you.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

We will have sanitizer available for you to apply to your hands right upon entering the building. All members of the Bravo team, along with all guests, will be required to wear masks at all times while in the building.⠀⠀⠀⠀

All members of the Bravo team have had training on up-to-date safety and sanitation practices and will be carrying them out throughout the day, especially between clients.⠀⠀⠀⠀

We have added clear dividers between each stylist's station, between our pedicure chairs, and along our front desk to ensure protection.⠀⠀⠀⠀

Due to the need for wearing masks, we will be suspending our beverage services at this time. Please do not bring any food or beverages in to the salon until further notice. We ask that you limit items being brought in to the salon, and only bring in what is essential to you.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

