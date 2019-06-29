Half Moon Dragon Boat Festival Cancelled

Mayo Clinic Health System has cancelled the 2019 Half Moon Dragon Boat Festival.

It was scheduled for August 3, 2019 at Half Moon Beach in Eau Claire.

In a news release, Mayo Clinic officials said they cancelled due to the declining number of participants. It said this event would not have achieved the intended impact this year.

Mayo Clinic Health System will be contacting all Dragon Boat team captains, sponsors, vendors and special guests with more details related to the 2019 Half Moon Dragon Boat Festival.

