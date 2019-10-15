Halloween candy warning: Police seize drug-laced treats that look like Nerds Rope

Police issued a warning before Halloween trick-or-treating (Source: Johnstown police Facebook)
Updated: Tue 8:47 AM, Oct 15, 2019

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WOIO/Gray News) - Police issued a warning to parents ahead of Halloween after a large stash of THC-infused candies were confiscated.

Officers in Johnstown, Pa. discovered the THC edibles disguised as Nerds Rope during a search warrant in Stoneycreek Township, Pa.

“During this Halloween, we urge parents to be ever vigilant in checking their children’s candy before allowing them to consume those treats,” the Johnstown Police Department shared on Facebook.

Police said the drug-laced packages look like regular candies and may be hard to differentiate between the two.

Stoneycreek Township is approximately 90 minutes southeast of Pittsburgh.

