Halloween event at Lefel Roots Apple Orchard raises money for Make-A-Wish

Lefel Roots Apple Orchard and the UW-Eau Claire chapter of Make A Wish teamed up for a corn maze and trick or treat event on Sunday.

The UW-Eau Claire chapter of Make a Wish will use the proceeds to help a child go on a Disney Cruise.

"A lot of the stuff you do, you don’t see the direct impact, but with this, we get a child that we support right away and we kind of watch the whole process and then we get to see the end picture of her dream coming true,” says Colton McGraw, a student at UW-Eau Claire.

Organizers say about $3,000 was raised at the event.

This is the second year of the event and owners of the orchard say they hope to continue to host the event in years to come.

