Pavilion outside Halmstad Elementary gets solar panels among other updates

In 2018, three girl scouts and a mom were killed in a hit and run in Lake Hallie.

Now a pavilion stands outside Halmstad Elementary in Chippewa Falls, where two of the girls, Autumn Helgeson and Jayna Kelley attended school. In November, the pavilion was dedicated in their honor, and since then the families have been busy working on the finishing touches.

"This is the school that Jayna and Autumn would have graduated from fifth grade last week so this project is pretty near and dear to us and we hope the kids will be able to use it for a long time," says Jayna's dad Brian Kelley.

Next Step Energy recently installed solar panels to the roof of the pavilion along with solar powered benches to charge a phone or laptop.

The solar energy additions were made possible thanks to donations from Rutledge Charities, Central Lutheran Church, Next Step Energy and the Kelley & Helgeson families.

"We really wanted solar energy and the kids to be able to learn about solar energy and it will also help to power the school," Brian says. A website will be set up for kids to see how much energy the solar panels are producing.

Girl Scout troop 3055 has also built "little free libraries" outside the pavilion as their Bronze Award project.

"One will be for children's books and the other will be for any other kind of books they are pretty proud that they got to be put in," says Robin Kelley, Jayna's mom.

The Kelleys say they are also waiting on some donated bushes and trees to plant around the pavilion from a girl scout troop in Nebraska.

Because of COVID-19, the gates to the pavilion are currently locked, but the Kelleys hope people will be able to enjoy it soon.

"It feels good to have something good come out of what happened and see people remember Jayna, Autumn, Hayley and Sara," Brian says.

In honor of Jayna's 11th birthday on June 10, her family is rolling out a foundation in her honor. They hope to raise money for local charities. To learn more or to find out how to donate, click here.