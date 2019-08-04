Hammond man arrested for 5th OWI

Blake Edward Deal, 38 years of age, from Hammond, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 5th offense.

On Sunday, August 4th at 1:57 am, a WI State Patrol Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle traveling eastbound on I-94 at Mile Post 1 for operating without required headlamps.

The vehicle struck a guardrail and then continued eastbound on I-94 at approximately 55 mph as the Trooper followed in pursuit.

The vehicle struck a tire deflation device which was deployed by the Hudson Police Department prior to coming to a stop on STH 35 just south of I-94 at 2:01 a.m.

Signs of impairment were observed and Deal was arrested for OWI 5th offense, misdemeanor bail jumping, and felony eluding.

A warrant was obtained for an evidentiary blood draw and a blood sample was obtained for chemical testing.

Deal was then incarcerated at the St Croix County Jail.