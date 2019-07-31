Handgun and handcuffs found inside running vehicle in front of Vang home

We have new details in connection to the Chippewa County homicides.

Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk now says a handgun and handcuffs were found inside the running vehicle outside the Lake Hallie home where Ritchie German killed 24-year-old Laile Vang. Ritchie's body was also found inside.

Vang's parents were shot but survived.

Sheriff Kowalczyk says a shotgun was used inside the Vang home, it's unclear if the handgun found in the vehicle was used in the murders of Ritchie's mother, brother and nephew.

Their bodies were found inside a home in the Town of Lafayette.

The sheriff says investigators are still searching for a motive and are continuing to follow up on leads and tips.

He says anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement.

