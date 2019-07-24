Happy 10th birthday, $7.25 minimum wage

By  | 
Updated: Wed 12:08 PM, Jul 24, 2019

(Gray News) – It’s been a decade since the federal minimum wage was set at $7.25 per hour.

To equal the purchasing power of $7.25 in 2009, it would take $8.66 today.

While no changes have come from Washington, the benchmark rate has begun to shift in parts of the country.

In 2013, SeaTac, Wash., became the first city to adopt a $15 minimum wage. It was followed by Seattle, San Francisco, New York City, all of California and New York State.

Ballot initiatives in Missouri and Arkansas have raised the minimum wages in those states.

Several big companies also are pushing wages higher. Walmart and McDonald’s are taking steps towards $15 an hour. Amazon adopted a $15 minimum in 2018.

Just last week, House Democrats approved legislation to raise the federal minimum wage for the first time in a decade, to $15 an hour.

The bill faces a tough slog in the Republican-controlled Senate to become law, setting a potential pivot point between liberals and conservatives in the 2020 elections.

Should it pass, a $15 minimum wage would put some 30 million low-wage workers well ahead of the pace of inflation for the last 10 years.

To equal the purchasing power of $7.25 in 2009, it would take $8.66 today.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus