Happy hearts project uncovers history

We are seeing happy hearts pop up in windows all across the country, but one Chippewa Valley home has a unique spin on their design.

It is such a mood boost to see these positive hearts popping up all over the place. But this heart design and the story that follows is sure to make you smile.

Heroes, hearts and hope are found in the American flag. “We already have a lot of flags,” said Sergeant Matthew Hondel who served in the Army for 16 years. Inside his home, he has American flags that were flown in Iraq and Afghanistan but he decided to add one more flag to his Eau Claire house. "There was a lot of work that went into it, there was a lot of small hearts in there,” Hondel said.

His kids and girlfriend spent hours piecing together the hearts, to make it into a picture perfect flag in their window. "It took a little bit getting the proportions exactly correct because we didn't want it to be incorrect as a way to pay respect and homage to the flag and to the country,” Hondel added.

But all that hard work was worth it, after a Facebook comment on the photo of the flag. The comment said, "Look up Dudley M. Brice and note that my father would have been extremely proud of the person living in his house - Sergeant Dudley Brice that is."

Matthew and the previous homeowner, Dudley Brice, have quite a special connection. "We learned that her father was actually a WWII veteran and a true American hero,” Hondel said.

Sergeant Dudley Brice has passed away but lived in the same Eau Claire house before Matthew. "To have two NCO's for sergeant rank in the Army both having served overseas in the same house in a small community that's not a military town is very unique,” he said. Brice was a WWII veteran that received a silver star and two purple hearts. "It’s just really neat being able to find a new connection while we are all separated,” Hondel said.

The flag of hearts is uniting purple hearts back home with red, white and blue. "There really aren't words for it,” Hondel said. “For me it's very sentimental knowing that a true hero has lived here, I'm here and who knows who the next owner might be."

