Hardee's donation puts Veterans' Tribute Park over half way to goal

A space in the city of Eau Claire dedicated to paying tribute to local veterans is another step closer to becoming a reality thanks to a big donation Monday.

Hardee’s donated $100,000 toward the Veterans' Tribute Park fundraiser, putting the 2.2 million dollar project, which will be located on Forest Street, over half way to its goal.

“This will be a place for them to go and feel they're respected, they're also going to be able to reflect and we're going to honor from the past, present and our future veterans,” says Mark Beckfield with the Eau Claire Veterans Foundation.

“It puts us one step closer to the memory of all of our fallen heroes and that’s what we want to remember,” says Kaye Olson, a Gold Star Mother, whose son was killed while serving in Iraq.

The nationwide restaurant chain supports veterans year round with its Stars for Heroes program.

Hardee's says with such a locally focused project like this, it was hard not to get involved.

“So then when we found out about the veterans' tribute, we couldn't help but get involved and tried to funnel as much money towards that as possible,” says Sam Munger, Vice President of Hardee’s.

“It was a perfect partnership between what they're doing with a veteran's tribute and what we've done over the years.”

The project groundbreaking is slated for August, a dedication is set for 2020 and final completion is set for 2025.

