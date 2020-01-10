Haugen man’s sentencing to be set after jury trial verdict

A Haugen’s man sentencing is to be set after a jury trial verdict in Barron County.

Curtis Strand, 34, was found guilty of second degree reckless homicide and obstructing an officer. The court dismissed, with prejudice, first degree reckless homicide, according to court documents.

In 2018, Strand was charged with killing his three-month-old child, claiming the child fell off his knee.

A medical examiner told law enforcement that the manner of the child’s death was homicide, saying the baby had suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

The sentence hearing is to be set.

