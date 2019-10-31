Haunted House in Eau Claire brings out hundreds

For 13 years, the Knutson family has turned their house on Eau Claire's west side into something out of a horror movie.

On 11th Street in Eau Claire, the sounds of screams are frequent on Halloween night.

"It started with a couple of small tombstones we'd put in the yard and we'd get dressed up and sit on the porch. Well then it just kept getting bigger, people said they liked that. So every year we started adding stuff and it's gotten to this now," said Brent Knutson, who owns the home known as the 'West Side Insane Asylum'.

The Knutson's home has been growing for more than a decade.

Friends from work, the neighborhood, and everyone in between helps on Halloween night.

For Knutson, there's one reason he keeps putting the show on each year.

"It's seeing the kids, you know it's an experience they're not going to forget. You know going to the door, getting a piece of candy that's no big deal, but when they come here and see the people out around, they have a good time with it," said Knutson.

For kids in the neighborhood, the challenge of making it to the end could be better than the candy they would get.

"You get the kids who say 'well I didn't make it to the door last year but I made it this year' so they're all proud of themselves," said Knutson.

He says he starts setting up the 'West Side Insane Asylum' at the beginning of October.