Have you started booking your holiday flights yet? You should be

Updated: Wed 5:33 PM, Sep 25, 2019

(CNN) – Thanksgiving and Christmas may be months away, but experts say you should be booking you holiday air travel between now and the end of October.

Last year, 54 million people traveled over the Thanksgiving holiday and another 112 million went out of town for Christmas and New Year's. (Source: CNN)

Last year, 54 million people traveled over the Thanksgiving holiday and another 112 million went out of town for Christmas and New Year’s.

AAA is expecting at least as many holiday travelers this year.

"Start making those plans now,” said Paula Twidale, AAA’s vice president of travel services. “It's not too early."

If your schedule is flexible, the best day for Thanksgiving travel is the Monday before the holiday or you could even fly on Thanksgiving Day.

The Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving are the busiest and the most expensive.

“The average price is about $525 over Thanksgiving time,” Twidale said. “You certainly could probably get a better price closer in, but you run the risk of limited inventory, maybe not the flight times you want or the best seats."

The AAA also has some tips for Christmas.

"The 21st through 23rd is always busy, the 22nd being the busiest day,” according to Twidale. “The priciest day is actually the 26th, believe it or not. Dec 24th, being Christmas Eve, that's actually a good day to travel."

And when it comes to holiday travel, AAA says the best thing to pack is your patience.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.



 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus