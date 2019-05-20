Hawkins man enters plea in sexual assault case

A Rusk County man charged with sexual assault of a child pleaded no contest, was found guilty, and will be on probation for five years.

19-year-old Alexander Kenealy of Hawkins entered the plea in Chippewa County.

According to a criminal complaint, in October 2016 - the mother of the victim contacted the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department regarding a possible sexual assault.

A month later, authorities determined Kenealy sexually assaulted the victim.

When investigators interviewed Kenealy, he admitted to the assault.