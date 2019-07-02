Haymarket Plaza unveiled their final piece of the Confluence construction

After years of work and anticipation, the final piece of the Confluence construction project was officially unveiled, just in time for the upcoming holiday weekend.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to kick off Haymarket Plaza in downtown Eau Claire.

The one-acre plaza, which was most recently a parking lot, now connects the Pablo Center with the mixed-use Haymarket Landing development.

The roughly 2 million dollar project was originally scheduled to be finished by last November, but an early drop in temperatures halted construction.

The plaza has interactive water fountains, green space and seating.

Along with a link to the foot bridge that leads to Phoenix Park.

