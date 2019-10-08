Hayward boy with rare Muscular Dystrophy granted wish of becoming a police officer

A five-year-old boy from Hayward, Wisconsin, who has a rare muscular dystrophy was granted the wish of becoming a police officer for the day Monday at the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department.

Nolan Bearheart’s dream of being a police officer became a reality thanks to the Kids Wish Network and the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department. His family was given a special tour of the department where they met all the officers. Nolan was gifted a Sawyer County police uniform that he got to wear throughout the day.

“We swore him in as a junior member of our sheriff’s department and presented him with a badge. It's great to see the smile,” said Sawyer County Sheriff Douglas Mrotek.

“Nolan is a police officer in the making. He loves it, he loves the lights and he’s a boy so he loves the trucks and the noises,” said Courtney Bearheart, Nolan’s mom.

Nolan’s love for law enforcement stems from his parents. His mom is a patrol officer for the Village of Luck and his dad, Henry, is a chief warden for Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Police Department.

“He's a member of our community as well so it is a great honor to be a part of this,” said Mrotek.

It’s a career that will unfortunately be challenging for Nolan to pursue when he’s older. Nolan struggles with a rare disorder, Lamin A/C gene mutation. It thins his heart walls.

"Henry ended up being a gene carrier and I also was a gene carrier so we both passed that to Nolan unfortunately. Nolan is basically a breed of a new gene mutation where the heart gene mutation affected the skeletal muscle system so he also was diagnosed with muscle dystrophy,” said Bearheart.

That’s why it was important to make Nolan’s wish come true now so he can enjoy it. And to top it off, Nolan got a special surprise. The Kids Wish Network gifted him and his family a trip to Disney World.

“This is one thing we couldn't afford to take them to so it'll be something cool to make everyone's dreams come true in this case," said Bearheart.

Nolan was able to ride the squad car and the SWAT team’s MRAP. Nolan also met K-9's from nine police departments.

“I think it means a lot to him and his family. You can tell by talking to the family, they've had a lot of challenges in their life with Nolan so it makes a great day for the whole family,” said Mrotek.

Now, Nolan can carry this special memory with him for the rest of his life and can say he served the community as a junior deputy sheriff.

"It took a lot of people to make this happen. I'm shocked and amazed and very impressed and thankful for them,” said Bearheart. “He will talk about it I hope for the longest time.”