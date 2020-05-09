Hayward man facing charges including 6th OWI and texting while driving

A 57-year-old man from Hayward, Wi has been arrested for his 6th OWI.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, Christopher Arthur Thannum faces charges including the OWI, bail jumping, texting while driving, open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, and failure to have control of a motor vehicle.

Thannum was arrested on May 9 around 5:00 p.m. after a Wisconsin State Trooper responded to a report of a car in the ditch at CTH O at Fire Lane Road in Rusk County.

According to the report, Thannum admitted he had gone into the ditch because he had been texting and driving.

He was arrested after failing sobriety tests.Thannum was not injured and there was no damage to the vehicle.

Thannum is in custody at the Rusk County jail.