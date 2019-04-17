Head of Foxconn announces Taiwan presidential bid

Terry Gou, the head of the world's largest electronics supplier, Foxconn, says he is planning to run for president of Taiwan.

Foxconn is building a manufacturing facility near Racine where it says it will produce liquid crystal display panels. But the company has been besieged with doubters about whether it will fulfill its promise of hiring 13,000 people for the project and investing $10 billion.

Foxconn has also purchased buildings in Milwaukee for its North American headquarters and in Green Bay and Eau Claire for innovation centers.

Gou announced Wednesday that he would be putting himself up as a hopeful in the opposition Nationalist Party primary ahead of next year's election.

The Nationalists favor closer ties with Beijing, a policy that accords with Gou's massive business interests in China. Candidates are expected to face a crowded field in the 2020 polls, in which President Tsai Ing-wen of the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party says she will seek a second four-year term.