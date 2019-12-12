"Healing Sounds of Christmas" concert held in Eau Claire

Thursday night was a chance to get in the Christmas spirit with music and help out a local food pantry.

HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital put on its annual "Healing Sounds of Christmas" holiday concert at The Florian Gardens in Eau Claire.

The concert featured the Eau Claire Master Singers.

The concert was hosted by The Healing Place, which is a community outreach service of Sacred Heart Hospital.

It provides free services to anyone in the community who's experienced a loss and is in need of spiritual and emotional support.

People attending the concert were encouraged to bring canned or boxed food to donate.