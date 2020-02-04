Health Department looking for more information on possible dog bite

The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is seeking more information for a possible dog bite that occurred on Sunday, Feb. 2.

Officials say the incident was at the intersection of Maxon Street and Bellinger Street. It took place in the road, causing traffic to be stopped and detoured away from the area.

Health officials say an African American male was seen walking on the East side of the sidewalk and was potentially bitten by a white and brown pitbull. The man was described to be in his 20-30’s with short hair, wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

If you have information on this incident, you are asked to call the Eau Claire Communications Center at 715-839-4972.

