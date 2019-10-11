Health Department offering free flu shot for those under 19

The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is offering free flu shots to those under 19 years old at various community flu clinics.

The department says they received grant funding that is allowing them to offer the free shot to children and young adults. Adults will be able to get the flu shot for $45 at the flu clinics.

Last year, over 800 children received flu shots at the community flu clinic, according to the Eau Claire City- County Health Department.

Community flu clinics are held at the following locations;

Indoor Sports Center, Oct. 14, 3-7 p.m.

Northstar Middle School, Oct. 16, 1-5 p.m.

Altoona Elementary School, Oct. 21, 9-11 a.m.

Altoona High School, Oct. 22, 4-5:30 p.m.

Delong Middle School, Oct. 23, 1-5 p.m.

Fall Creek Elementary School, Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to noon

Augusta High School, Oct. 29, 2-5 p.m.

South Middle School, Oct. 30, 1-5 p.m.

