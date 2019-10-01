Health department stresses importance of breast cancer screening

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is reminding women of the importance of breast cancer screenings.

The department says breast cancer is most commonly diagnosed cancer in women in the United States. In Eau Claire County, only 54% of female Medicare enrollees ages 65-74 received an annual mammography screening in 2016.

Eau Claire City- County Health Department provides coordination of Wisconsin Well Woman Program, which provides breast and cervical cancer screenings statewide to eligible women aged 45 through 64. The coordination with WWWP runs in Eau Claire, Chippewa, Dunn, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Trempealeau and St. Croix County.

To learn more about the WWWP program or the eligibility requirements, contact the local Wisconsin Well Woman Program coordinator at 715-839-4718 or visit the Eau Claire County Wisconsin Well Woman Program website.

