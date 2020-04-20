Health Department seeks dog that bit a man

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is seeking assistance in

locating a dog that bit a man, Saturday, April 18th, 2020, at approximately 2:00 p.m.

The bite occurred on the sidewalk of Morningside Drive, South of the intersection of Morningside Drive and Birch Street.

The dog was described as a mixed breed with long hair,

white with brown spots, and 30-40 pounds. The dog was

being walked by two young girls.

The health and rabies status of these dogs needs to be

determined. If anyone has information about these

animals they should contact the Eau Claire

Communications Center at 715-839-4972.