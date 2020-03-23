Health Department unveils public awareness campaign

Monday the Eau Claire City-County Health Department unveiled a new public awareness campaign to help promote stopping the spread of COVID-19.

The theme of the campaign is "Keep Calm and Stop the Spread".

The health department is also promoting tips for community members, such as washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and staying at home especially if you're sick.

The campaign will be on social media, the health department website and other media outlets.

"That public awareness campaign is something that you'll be seeing and hearing regularly. It highlights those core messages that we've been talking about frankly all along. But even more importantly now we want people to pay attention to, this is not complicated information but it's critically important information," said Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese.

The campaign also has a dedicated hashtag for social media, #StoptheSpreadEC.