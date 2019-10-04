Health Dept. looking for dog that bit boy

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is seeking assistance in locating a dog that bit a young male, Thursday, October 3rd, 2019, at approximately 3:00-3:30 p.m. The bite occurred at Goodwill on Gateway Drive.

The owner was present during the time of the bite. The dog was described as being a pug/pug mix breed.

The health and rabies status of this dog needs to be determined. If anyone has information about this animal they should contact the Eau Claire Communications Center at 715-839-4972.