Health experts in Eau Claire to hold forum about youth mental health

Experts with Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire are starting a conversation about mental health and anxiety in youth.

Next Tuesday, you can join them to learn about different types of anxiety in youth, treatment options, and how to recognize it in your child. It’s the first forum of its kind for Mayo Eau Claire.

One of the experts scheduled to speak says the symptoms of anxiety can be hard for children to properly express.

"If a kid is seven or eight years old, he's probably not going to come to you and say 'Hey, I'm feeling nervous today' or 'I'm feeling anxious today.' They're probably going to tell you 'My stomach hurts. My head hurts,” said Dr. Pravesh Sharma

The event will be held at the Pablo Center from 5:15 to 8 p.m.

The event is free, but you have to reserve tickets by Friday.

Go to pablocenter.org, call 715-832-ARTS or stop in to the box office during business hours to reserve your tickets by May 17. The event is free. Tickets are limited.

